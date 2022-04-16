Wauwatosa East chess team wins national title, district announces

article

The Wauwatosa East High School chess team won the 2022 National High School Championship in the K-12 Unrated division, the school district announced Wednesday.

Additionally, three team members placed in the individual top 15. Moses Bidwell placed second with six wins and a draw, John Koch placed 10th with six wins and Sam Tarrence placed 15th with five wins and a draw.

Additionally, Elliot Oquist, Stephen Searing and Tyler Slye contributed to the unrated team’s success, with four wins each. Camden Cobb and Adam Putzer, competing in rated divisions, both posted winning records, too.

The tournament featured 230 competitors representing 45 teams from across the U.S. Students competed in seven rounds across the three-day tournament, with four-hour time limits for each game.

The tournament was also notable for being the last for the Wauwatosa East team under coach Damon White, who is retiring as the team’s coach. White was encouraged by several students to start the chess team eight years ago, and it became a top team in Wisconsin within a few years, the district said.

Statement from Dr. Demond Means, district superintendent:

"A national championship is an exciting accomplishment for any of our student teams, and we’re so proud of our chess team for their recent victory in Memphis.

"Competitions like these allow our students to go head to head against their most talented peers, encourage good sportsmanship and build character. We applaud our national chess champions and congratulate them on their success in representing Wauwatosa East and our entire school district community."

