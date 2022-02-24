Wauwatosa driveway carjacking, boys arrested

Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday, Feb. 24 in connection with a Wauwatosa carjacking that happened on Feb. 3.

The boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Milwaukee Thursday morning. One was taken into custody at the Milwaukee and the second at another location.

Police said the female victim was sitting in her car in her driveway when the boys approached her. One pointed a handgun at her face and demanded she give them her vehicle. Fearing for her safety, she gave them her car, a white Honda Odyssey.

The boys were last seen eastbound on Raymir Circle.

Officers responded to the area and located the stolen Honda, and after a short pursuit, the Honda was abandoned in an alley the vehicle in an alley near 65th and Marion.

The two teens are expected to face charges.