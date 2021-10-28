Wauwatosa dispatcher helps deliver baby

article

A 911 dispatcher in Wauwatosa helped a family deliver a baby over the phone last month, police said.

Rhondi Love, a dispatcher with Wauwatosa for over two years, realized there wasn't enough time before paramedics would arrive and utilized her Emergency Medical Dispatch training to help parents deliver a little girl, Aria.

"It was single-handedly the most rewarding experience I’ve had so far in my career," Love said.

The questions asked by the dispatcher help them relay critical information to responding medical personnel so they can be prepared to assist immediately when they arrive. Further, the system can provide quality medical instructions to the caller before help arrives to perform life-saving interventions promptly.

Rhondi was awarded the "Stork Pin," a special commendation reserved specifically for dispatchers who successfully aid in the delivery of a baby. She also got the chance to meet the lovely little girl she helped deliver.

"Rhondi is a perfect example of the excellent service our dispatchers provide on every call," said Wauwatosa Captain Gary Gabrish. "We wish the family and Aria all the best."

