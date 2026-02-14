Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Club Run/Walk marks 30 years

article

The Brief The 30th annual Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Club Run/Walk was on Saturday. Cullen, a former Milwaukee alderman, died of a heart attack at the age of 40. To date, the annual event has raised more than $710,000 for cardiovascular research.



Former Milwaukee Ald. Steve Cullen died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Thirty years later, Wauwatosa's Hoyt Park filled for the annual Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Club Run/Walk on Saturday.

The backstory:

The event includes an 8K run and a two-mile fun run. It recognizes Cullen scholars who conduct cardiac research. Up to this point, the annual run/walk has raised more than $710,000 for cardiovascular research.

What they're saying:

Rebecca Flegner was among the hundreds of people who hit the streets. She joined her friends for the race – and brought along her 13-month-old daughter.

"She’s done three half-marathons in utero and a lot of post-utero, a lot since being born. She’s going to be a runner, this one," she said.

At 87 years old, Sandra Weinstein is a lifelong runner and avid fun-run participant.

"I’m grateful to be here, to raise money for heart issues. And look at this beautiful day, what a pleasure to be out here," she said.

This year’s race marked Weinstein's first time without her race partner, Ed Blumberg, who died in December. Still, she said the greater cause of heart health pushed her to start and finish the race.

"I’m just very grateful to be back. I cried running a little bit, when I ran, and I’m grateful to be here," she said.

What you can do:

February is American Heart Month, and Valentine's Day is a good time to show your heart some extra love. To prevent heart disease, the American Heart Association says:

Stop smoking

Choose good nutrition

Lower high blood pressure and high cholesterol

Be physically active

Aim for a healthy weight

Find resources and learn more about what you can do for your heart on the American Heart Association's website.