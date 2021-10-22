Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa man critically missing: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Matthew Perez

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking for the public's help in a search for critically missing 20-year-old Matthew Perez.

Perez was last seen Thursday, Oct. 21 around 8:40 p.m. near Watertown Plank Road and Discovery Parkway. He is believed to be off his medications for mental health conditions.

Perez is described as 5'6" tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike shoes with a red stripe. He also had a camouflage-print backpack.

Police said Perez is known to frequent West Alis, downtown Milwaukee and the MATC campus. He enjoys parks and areas with water.

Anyone where information regarding Perez's whereabouts is asked to call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wauwatosa Red Lobster shooting: Prison for women charged
article

Wauwatosa Red Lobster shooting: Prison for women charged

Two Milwaukee women have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a shooting that unfolded at a Wauwatosa Red Lobster in February.

Snowplow drivers: Milwaukee lacks enough qualified drivers for season
article

Snowplow drivers: Milwaukee lacks enough qualified drivers for season

The changing of the seasons means sooner or later snow will once again be on the ground. But Milwaukee city leaders are concerned there might not be enough plow drivers to clear the snow.

Cameras provided lead in Major Harris search

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on Friday, Oct. 22 that it was newly installed cameras along a northside business corridor that helped provide the crucial lead that brought the Major Harris search to an end.