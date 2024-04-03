Wauwatosa crash; SUV driver failed to stop at red light, struck by van

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shared with FOX6 News traffic camera video from a collision at Mayfair Road and Bluemound on Wednesday morning, April 3.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of an SUV that was traveling east on Bluemound failed to stop for a red traffic light – and was struck by a van traveling north on Mayfair, Wauwatosa officials said.

The force of the impact caused the SUV to strike another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. A tire from the SUV also rolled to a nearby parking lot.

Collision at Mayfair and Bluemound, Wauwatosa

Officials say the driver and sole occupant of the SUV reported minor injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported.