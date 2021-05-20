Wauwatosa business burglarized; police seek suspect

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a business burglary suspect. The incident happened near 66th and North early Friday, May 14.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-35 years old, 5’08" to 6’02" tall, 150-200 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Investigative Division at 414-471-8430. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-TOSA (8672), text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) – include TOSA plus the message – or download the P3 Tips app.