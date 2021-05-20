Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa business burglarized; police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wauwatosa burglary suspect (Courtesy: Wauwatosa PD)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a business burglary suspect. The incident happened near 66th and North early Friday, May 14.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-35 years old, 5’08" to 6’02" tall, 150-200 pounds with dark hair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.  Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-TOSA (8672), text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) – include TOSA plus the message – or download the P3 Tips app.

Burlington man tased by police after rushing to help fiancée in labor

His fiancee was in labor, so he rushed home to help, but it led to a Burlington man being tased by police.

Red Arrow Park Dontre Hamilton memorial funds approved
slideshow

Red Arrow Park Dontre Hamilton memorial funds approved

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors authorized funds Thursday for a Dontre Hamilton memorial at Red Arrow Park.