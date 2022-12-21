Wauwatosa 'brine masters;' keeping roads safe in southeast Wisconsin

One city in southeast Wisconsin is taking road treatment into its own hands – literally.

In a garage in Wauwatosa, there is no such thing as calm before the storm.

"Watching the forecast, we’re preparing our crews," said Jason Blasiola, Wauwatosa Operations Superintendent.

Wauwatosa's Public Works Department is in full gear. The teams' focus is on the roads.

"We’re starting by applying brine – which is a 23% saltwater – to the roadway," Blasiola said.

If you're driving and see those streaks, there is a lot of effort from Wauwatosa -- where they make brine locally.

"I can make about 800 gallons of brine with one ton of salt," Blasiola said.

The Wauwatosa Public Works garage is full of "brine masters" – a title coined by staff.

"With that 800 gallons I can treat up to 16, 17 miles of roadway," Blasiola said. "We add salt into a hopper and we add water and then brine machine will continually mix the water until it gets to 23% consistency of salt and water."

FOX6 Weather Experts predict frigid temperatures. That is another reason brine comes in handy. Blasiola said the colder it gets, the tougher it is for salt to be effective on the roads.

"The brine gives it more melting power in the colder temperatures," Blasiola said.

In the end, brine and salt serve the same purpose – to make roads safer.

DPW workers say if you do have to drive in the snowy conditions, remember to slow down and give them the room to treat the roads