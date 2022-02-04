Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa armed carjacking, police chase, crash; no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wauwatosa
Stolen van chase ends near 65th and Marion

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Raymir Circle in Wauwatosa around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. 

The victim said they were approached by two subjects, one armed with a gun, who forcibly took her vehicle, a Honda Odyssey van. 

The subjects fled in the vehicle, which was then located by responding officers in the area of 70th and Capitol. 

Scene near 65th and Marion

A brief pursuit was initiated that ended when the subjects crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and fled on foot near 65th and Marion. 

A K9 search was conducted for the subjects with negative results. 

The van was recovered and no injuries were reported.

