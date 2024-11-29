Waupun drug arrests; pair accused of selling prescription medications

article

Waupun police arrested a man and woman on Tuesday, Nov. 26 – the pair were suspected of selling drugs from their residence on Sawyer Street in the city.

Officials say they initially received information that two people were "actively selling prescription medications."

Officers secured a search warrant. The Waupun Police Department and the Dodge County Drug Task Force conducted a search of the residence.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody for Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession w/the Intent to Deliver Schedule II Drugs, Possession w/the Intent to Deliver Schedule IV Drugs, and Neglecting a Child. A 42-year-old man was taken into custody for Possession w/the Intent to Deliver Schedule III Drugs. Both the man and woman were taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility.

Dodge County Child Protective Services assisted with the placement of children at the residence.