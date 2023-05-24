Waupun apartment fire spread from balcony, 20+ displaced

article

More than 20 people were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Waupun Wednesday, May 24, but no one was hurt.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. at the Parkview Apartments on Rock Avenue.

Fire officials say it's believed to have spread from a balcony on the second floor, stretching the length of the building.

Multiple departments were called in to help extinguish the flames. There were no injuries to humans, but one cat was taken for medical treatment.

Waupun apartment fire

The 22 people living in the building's 16 units were displaced. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for them at the Waupun Senior Center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately released.