Waukesha Unlocked: 80+ buildings open to the public this weekend

The Brief Waukesha Unlocked gives the public a chance to go behind closed doors this weekend. Most tours and experiences are free. There are also two virtual tour offerings.a



Ever wonder what's behind closed doors? This weekend, the public has a chance to explore Waukesha Unlocked.

More than 80 businesses, churches and city buildings are open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13. It's all an effort to let people explore the buildings they drive past every day, but may never otherwise see.

Featured buildings include the city of Waukesha Fire Department and new spots like North Pillar Brewing Co. A wagon-ride tour of Prairie Home Cemetery shared stories about some of Spring City's most famous citizens, like music icon Les Paul. There is a "Touch a Truck" event outside City Hall.

Most Waukesha Unlocked tours and experiences are free. There is free parking at the Transit Center parking garage near St. Paul and Brook.

Waukesha Unlocked

Visit the event's website for tour times and information. If you can't make it to Waukesha Unlocked, there are virtual tours of the Eaton Corporation and MetalTek International.