Waukesha Taco John's bans 'unsupervised minors' after incidents

A Taco John's in Waukesha is taking action after what it said were "multiple recent events involving unsupervised minors" inside the restaurant.

In a policy posted on its door, Taco John's alleged kids have been stealing soda and condiments, leaving "huge messes," and have been "disrespectful" toward staff. The manager told FOX6 News some kids even threw rocks at an employee.

The policy, as posted on the door, states that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult if they want to eat inside.

The manager of the restaurant near Grand and Arlington also said the incidents involved kids from Les Paul Middle School, which is located across the street. She said she has not called police about the incidents.