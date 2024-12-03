Waukesha structure fire; all residents safely evacuated

article

Waukesha firefighters responded to a structure fire on Paramount Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3. Initial reports indicated there was a person inside.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they noted smoke visible from a patio door. A news release says crews immediately prioritized search and rescue operations and fire suppression efforts.

It was later learned all residents safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Officials say the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Officers from the Waukesha Police Department assisted with scene control and accounting for all residents of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Waukesha Fire & Police Departments. One unit suffered significant smoke and fire damage.