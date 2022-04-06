Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha sheriff phone scam warning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is warning of a phone scam and encouraging you to report these calls if you receive them.

According to officials, the caller claims to be from the sheriff's department and warns of outstanding warrants and citations.

Sheriff's officials said they would not contact people by phone regarding these matters and will not request payment via pre-paid money cards.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You're encouraged to report these scam calls to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.

Waukesha North UW colleges tour

A counselor got $6,000 for Waukesha North through the Herb Kohl Fellowship to help cover costs and pay for students who can’t afford the $100 fee to tour campuses.

Waukesha parade survivors take baseball field, 1st time since attack
article

Waukesha parade survivors take baseball field, 1st time since attack

Injured in the Waukesha parade attack, a pair of Waukesha South High School baseball players returned to the field for the first time Wednesday.

Cedarburg police uncover alleged heroin operation, residents charged
article

Cedarburg police uncover alleged heroin operation, residents charged

Two Cedarburg residents have each been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place after a police search found evidence of heroin production.