Waukesha sheriff phone scam warning

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is warning of a phone scam and encouraging you to report these calls if you receive them.

According to officials, the caller claims to be from the sheriff's department and warns of outstanding warrants and citations.

Sheriff's officials said they would not contact people by phone regarding these matters and will not request payment via pre-paid money cards.

You're encouraged to report these scam calls to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.