Waukesha schools free lunch, protest support program

The School District of Waukesha is getting national attention for saying no to a federal free lunch program that provides meals to all students, regardless of family income.

In support of free lunches for all, some protesters on Friday, Aug. 27 left behind their message: Feeding families doesn't spoil anyone.

The school board decided unanimously in June not to rejoin the federal program. One school board member said she was worried people could "become spoiled" with the free lunch for all program.

"I think it’s important to point out that the most needy students, under either selection you would make, there is a system that is there for them to access," said Darren Clark, School District of Waukesha assistant superintendent for business services.

Other worries were about free breakfast food going to waste – saying students in need are being helped without having to give free meals to all.

"It’s not just ones that are on free and reduced lunches. We know they are going to get help," said David Dringenburg with Alliance for Education in Waukesha. "It’s the families that are in-between, families that…I know a dad that lost his job. They had income still, it didn’t get them free and reduced lunch, but this was a benefit for the family, this was a blessing to their family. It helped relieve their burden."

Protest supports free lunch for all program at Waukesha schools.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction told FOX6 News that Waukesha is the only eligible district in the state to opt-out of the program. There are 13 school districts that don't qualify because they are not part of the regular USDA school meal programs.

"I would say this is part of normalization. Going back to our free and reduced lunch program, as opposed to feeding everyone," said Waukesha School Board President Joseph Como, Jr.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That has been Waukesha's plan since June.

"If there’s just kids that we are just missing, if we went back to free and reduced lunch program, now is the time to be telling me: ‘Oh, there’s a bunch,’ but what I've heard is we’re covering the families pretty well, and we have stopgaps in place: cheese sandwiches, and some other things in place to help those kids," Como Jr. said.

And that is the question: Is free lunch for all needed?

"There’s so many families that are going to benefit from this. And there’s no reason in my mind that this program doesn’t work," saud Chrissy Sebald with Alliance for Education in Waukesha. "There’s no reason that the school district should change their decision on this."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Another problem that was brought up is that people do not have to fill out the paperwork to get free lunch, so the number of people considered "free and reduced lunch students" is trending down. That number is important in federal calculations for school funding.

One school board member, Corey Montiho, spoke to FOX6 off-camera and said the national attention on the district is good – sunlight is good for everything – to point them in the right direction.

The school board will be meeting Monday, Aug. 30.