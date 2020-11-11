Hybrid learning for rest of semester for some Waukesha students

With COVID-19 case numbers rising, what will the rest of the school year look like? The Waukesha School Board voted Wednesday, Nov. 11 6-3 to revert back to the "cohort hybrid learning model" for middle and high school students. It means virtual learning three days a week, and in-person learning two days.

The plan calls for virtual learning for all students on Mondays. One cohort will take part in face-to-face learning Wednesdays and Fridays and virtual learning Tuesdays and Thursdays -- and vice versa for the other cohort.

This starts Nov. 30 and will continue for the remainder of the semester. Special education students will have the option of attending class in person four days a week.

Currently, students at the middle and high school levels are virtual on Mondays and face-to-face Tuesdays through Fridays.

Superintendent James Sebert, citing concerns for the upcoming holiday season, suggested the district move back to its prior model of hybrid learning.