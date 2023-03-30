Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' Waukesha school controversy, singer responds

A controversy at a Waukesha elementary school to ban first grade students from singing the Miley Cyrus song "Rainbowland" has caught the pop star's attention.

Administrators at Heyer Elementary School banned students from singing the song at an upcoming concert. School leaders said the song was not age appropriate and could be perceived as controversial.

One parent who spoke to FOX6 News said she believed the school district is tying the lyrics to the gay rights debate.

"I think, for some reason, the district sees rainbows as a political symbol," said Sarah Schindler.

In a message posted Thursday and shared on Cyrus' Instagram page, her Happy Hippie Foundation wrote in part: "To the inspiring students at Heyer Elementary School, keep being you." It added the students will "be the ones to brush judgment and fear aside."

The foundation has made a donation to a nonprofit that sends LGBTQ-inclusive books to elementary school classrooms in response to the song's ban.