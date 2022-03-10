Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha school merger approved in 5-3 vote

The school board voted five to three Wednesday night, March 9 to close Whittier Elementary and merge students and staff with Hadfield Elementary.

WAUKESHA - Two Waukesha elementary schools will become one. The school board voted five to three Wednesday night, March 9 to close Whittier Elementary and merge students and staff with Hadfield Elementary.  

The consolidation was proposed after dwindling enrollment and a budget shortfall. The superintendent has said it makes sense to combine Whittier and Hadfield.

Over the last decade, Superintendent Jim Sebert says enrollment is down district-wide by 2,000 students.  He says Hadfield and Whittier are both at 50% capacity.  The district hopes a merge will strengthen special education resources by bringing them under one roof.

Hadfield Elementary School, Waukesha

Three years ago, the district also closed Blair Elementary School.

