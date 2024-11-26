Waukesha Salvation Army volunteers prepare meals for those in need

The Brief Waukesha Salvation Army volunteers are hard at work making sure people in need are fed and warm this holiday. Leaders say around 60 turkeys will be cooked over the next two days – and distributed in their community meals.



The Waukesha Salvation Army is talking turkey. Volunteers are hard at work making sure people in need are fed and warm this holiday.

FOX6 News got a peek inside the Salvation Army's kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Leaders say they expect to hand out 60 turkeys over the next two days.

The Salvation Army's meals and the free community dinners which are provided every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are made possible through donations.

Waukesha's Red Kettle campaign kicked off earlier in November.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When we think about the people’s lives that the meals are going to impact – to me, that’s like cooking with love. There’s a little bit more of a purpose behind it," said Katie Teran, Mean Program Coordinator.

The Waukesha location also has a 32-bed mens shelter.

Learn more about the meal program and how you can get involved with Salvation Army.