Waukesha police: Man waves weapon at another vehicle, 911 caller reports

An investigation is underway in Waukesha Tuesday morning, May 25 following reports of a man waving a weapon outside out of a window at another vehicle, according to police.

Police located and stopped the vehicle in the area of University Drive Northview Road after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

Everyone in the vehicle was taken into custody.

No shots were fired.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.