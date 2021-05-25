Waukesha police: Man waves weapon at another vehicle, 911 caller reports
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Waukesha Tuesday morning, May 25 following reports of a man waving a weapon outside out of a window at another vehicle, according to police.
Police located and stopped the vehicle in the area of University Drive Northview Road after receiving a 911 call about the incident.
Everyone in the vehicle was taken into custody.
No shots were fired.
This is a developing story.
