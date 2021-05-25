Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha police: Man waves weapon at another vehicle, 911 caller reports

By Eric Manges
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Waukesha Tuesday morning, May 25 following reports of a man waving a weapon outside out of a window at another vehicle, according to police. 

Police located and stopped the vehicle in the area of University Drive Northview Road after receiving a 911 call about the incident. 

Everyone in the vehicle was taken into custody.

No shots were fired. 

This is a developing story. 

