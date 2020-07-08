Waukesha police locate woman, man involved in 'violent interaction' captured on video

WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha Police Department released information about a "violent interaction" that took place on Wednesday afternoon, July 8. A civilian captured the interaction on video.



Just after 1 p.m., police said, a woman is seen on the video being forced into a blue, four-door Hyundai Elantra with Illinois license plates near Fleetwood and Chippewa Drives.









While being forced into the car, police said the woman is heard saying "nooooo." The man is also heard on the video saying "get the (expletive) in."



The department announced on its Facebook page later in the evening that the woman was located and the man involved was located and identified.





Waukesha 'violent interaction' captured on video





