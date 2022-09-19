Waukesha Police Department $17M renovation project complete

The Waukesha Police Department reopened Monday, Sept. 19 after renovations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the upgraded department.

The project took more than a year and features new offices, large indoor parking for all department vehicles and technology upgrades.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said the remodeled building is a long time coming after a number of challenges over the past year.

"Fifteen months ago, we were displaced," said Thompson. "We had to work at different facilities with different departments. In spite of that, we still maintained a service of excellence for this community. I'm really proud of this department, and I just want to say thank you. We're very excited to start this new adventure in this state-of-the-art building."

The project cost nearly $17 million, which was about $1 million under budget.