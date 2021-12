Waukesha parade tragedy: Blue lights available Friday at 18 locations

article

Blue lights are now shining throughout Waukesha as a symbol of unity following the Christmas parade tragedy. Free light bulbs are available for pickup at one of 18 locations starting Friday, Dec. 3.

As supplies are limited, everyone is asked to take only one blue light bulb per home.

Downtown Waukesha businesses have a supply of blue lights available for free:

City Council Members

Contact information can be found on the Common Council page .

Residents in Alderman District #9 can reach out to any council member for light bulbs.

Mary Jane’s

335 W. Main Street

Hours: 11-6 Daily

Burlap and Lace Marketplace

272 W. Main Street

Hours:

Saturday 9-6

Sunday 10-4

Monday - closed

Tuesday/Wednesday 10-5

Thursday/Friday 10-6

Almont Gallery

342 W. Main Street

Hours:

Saturday 10-4

Sunday noon-4

Monday - Friday 10-6

Martha Merrell Books and Toys

231 W. Main Street

Hours:

Saturday 9-6

Sunday noon-5

Monday-Friday 10-7

Village Collective

808 N. Grand Ave.

Hours:

Saturday 9-5

Sunday 10-2

Wednesday – Thursday 11-5

Friday 11-5

Paws for a Moment Pet Spa and Boutique

316 South Street

Hours: Monday – Friday 9-7

River’s End Gallery

380 W. Main Street

Hours:

Saturday 10-4

Sunday - Tuesday closed

Wednesday – Friday 10-5

Civic Theater

264 W. Main Street

Hours:

Wednesday – Friday noon – 5:00 p.m.

Show days: 2 hours prior to Curtain through intermission

Antiques & Uniques on Main

250 W. Main Street

Hours:

Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 10-6

Thurs, Fri, Sat 10-8

Dave’s Restaurant

316 W. Broadway

Hours:

Mon-Fri 6am-3pm

Saturday 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday 7a.m. - 2 p.m.

Raised Grain Brewing Company

1725 Dolphin Drive, Ste. B

Hours:

Tues-Wed-Thurs: 4–10 p.m.

Fri: 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon: CLOSED

Guitar For Life Café

277 W. Main Street

Hours:

Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vinyl Vault

275 W. Main Street

Hours:

Tues-Sat: 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Polished Patina

116 W. Broadway

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday 10-1

Art and Framing 1-2-3

311 W. Main Street

Hours:

Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

City Hall

201 Delafield St.

Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Schuetze Building

1120 Baxter St.

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parks Recreation & Forestry Building

1900 Aviation Dr.

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.