Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial.

Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year.

Fundraising for memorials at Grede Park and on Main Street are still in the early stages, but donations had only been trickling in. Tuesday's gifts were a shot in the arm.

Both memorials will honor the six people killed and dozens of others who were hurt during last year's Christmas parade attack.

The total cost for the project is $1.5 million. A list of sponsors and information on how to donate can be found on the city of Waukesha's website.