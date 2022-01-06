Waukesha parade attack victims learn how to apply for funds

Even more than six weeks later, the impacts of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack are still being felt. Help is available. More than $5 million has been raised in that timeframe.

After such a tragedy, it’s hard to know where to turn, so an event at La Casa de Esperanza Thursday, Jan. 6 helped people impacted by the parade figure out what steps they can take.

"About six and a half weeks ago, Waukesha experienced what no community ever wants to experience," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

"We know that healing will be long and difficult," said Mayor Reilly.

Much of that healing will involve addressing mental health concerns.

"We provide groups, peer-to-peer support groups, as well as individual support for families dealing with tragedy, so we’ve been busy," said Melissa Minkley, Healing Hearts of Waukesha County.

The community has been busy, too, with the United for Waukesha Community Fund raising $5.6 million.

"The outpouring of support has been tremendous," said Sherri Marquardt, president of Waukesha County Community Foundation.

The committee in charge of the funds has distributed nearly $700,000 in initial payments after getting 91 applications, but they’re planning for more.

"We’re looking forward to supporting people all the way through," said Marquardt.

This event will help people apply for funds, prioritizing families of victims and those injured first, but also mental health services for people who were there. A resource fair also highlighted such services, like Healing Hearts, letting people know they'll stand by them every step of the way.

"I think it’s wonderful the community is recognizing that one thing we can do for each other is just be of support and be available, and caring and compassionate, and I think Waukesha's doing a good job at that," said Minkley.

Memorial for victims of Waukesha parade attack

For privacy reasons, this event was only for those impacted by the parade.

Applications for the fund are open until Feb. 28 and can be found on the United for Waukesha Community Fund website.