Waukesha parade attack: Health Care Hero Award presented to nurse

Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday, Sept. 8 presented Sherry Berg, a health care provider in Waukesha, with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award.

"I am very honored to receive this award. Shocked by it," said Sherry Bert. "Truly this award is not for me, it's for the team I work with. The day of the parade was an unreal event."

Recipients of this award were nominated by local Wisconsin citizens and selected by Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board.

Sherry Berg

The Health Care Advisory Board is comprised of health care professionals across Southeast Wisconsin.