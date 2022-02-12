Waukesha OWI, Ohio man arrested: officials

article

A 52-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Wisconsin for operating while intoxicated with a child in the car. It would be his first offense, if convicted.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped the man on Interstate 94 near Moreland Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The man had allegedly been driving "well under" the speed limit in the left lane and swerving.

The trooper noticed indicators of both drug and alcohol use, according to officials, and saw a child in the car. The driver was arrested following field sobriety tests, and transported to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

The driver was booked into the Waukesha County jail to be held until sober or released to a responsible party. The child, officials said, was under 16 years old.

Officials said initial charges include misdemeanor OWI and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, along with a citation for having open intoxicants in the car.

