Jefferson County OWI arrest; 4th offense, driver found hiding in bush
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 41-year-old man from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested in Jefferson County on Friday morning, Feb. 6 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
What we know:
A news release says a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol located an unoccupied vehicle around 12:41 a.m. on I-94 that had been involved in a crash.
Fresh snowfall at the scene revealed footprints leading away from the vehicle. The trooper, who was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, followed the tracks for approximately 1.5 miles, where they located the subject hiding in a bush.
The driver was medically evaluated, and through investigation, the driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, 4th Offense.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post.