Jefferson County OWI arrest; 4th offense, driver found hiding in bush

article

The Brief A Sun Prairie man was arrested for OWI 4th offense in Jefferson County on Friday, Feb. 6. The arrest occurred after a state trooper located an unoccupied vehicle on I-94. The driver was located hiding in a bush.



A 41-year-old man from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested in Jefferson County on Friday morning, Feb. 6 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

What we know:

A news release says a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol located an unoccupied vehicle around 12:41 a.m. on I-94 that had been involved in a crash.

Fresh snowfall at the scene revealed footprints leading away from the vehicle. The trooper, who was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, followed the tracks for approximately 1.5 miles, where they located the subject hiding in a bush.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver was medically evaluated, and through investigation, the driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, 4th Offense.