Waukesha North Prom dinner sickness impacts over a dozen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Officials at Waukesha North High School have launched an investigation after several students got sick after Prom.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Officials at Waukesha North High School have launched an investigation after several students got sick after Prom.

The school's principal said Wednesday, April 13 more than a dozen students have been experiencing stomach issues including vomiting and diarrhea since Prom Saturday, April 9.

Now, school administrators and the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services are looking into it. 

If you suspect your child is ill as a result of Prom dinner, you're asked to call the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services at 262-896-8430 to report this.

