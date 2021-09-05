Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha man climbs for ALS awareness; inspires others

By
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Creating awareness about ALS by climbing Mount Fuji

A Waukesha native is climbing to great heights for a great cause. He wants to journey to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan – every step for ALS awareness.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha native is climbing to great heights for a great cause. He wants to journey to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan – every step for ALS awareness.

26-year-old Tommy MacCudden is an Air Force EMT stationed in Tokyo. He wakes up with the view of Mount Fuji every day. That view sparked a dream – to climb to the top.

"We climbed through the night and was up there for the sunrise," MacCudden said.

The climb was not just for MacCudden. He live-streamed the climb on Facebook to raise money for the ALS Foundation, Wisconsin chapter.

"I think it’s amazing to have an opportunity to do anything and bring awareness to something," MacCudden said.

MacCudden raised $8,500 of his $10,000 goal – and awareness for the disease. MacCudden's close family friend Jim Utize died from ALS.

"Seeing him fight every day – not letting it be an excuse to anything and just every step he dealt with that disease, he tackled it head-on with no excuses and no worries," MacCudden said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It gave MacCudden motivation to make it to the top of Mount Fuji – even when it got difficult.

"I was having trouble breathing, my body hurt and I just kept pushing," MacCudden said.

MacCudden kept pushing until he passed through the Tory Gate at the peak.

"I turned around instantly and the sun had just broken the sunrise," MacCudden said. "It was just a magical moment."

MacCudden is inspiring others to conquer their Mount Fujis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I think what I was able to show by doing this is that it’s possible," MacCudden said. "When you have a dream or you want to do something, just believe in it and make it happen."

MacCudden's fundraiser is still open. You are urged to consider a donation.

Andre Smith funeral service set; grandfather accused of beating the boy
slideshow

Andre Smith funeral service set; grandfather accused of beating the boy

The details on the visitation and funeral services for Andre Smith II were revealed. Smith was beaten to death, allegedly at the hands of his grandfather, Andrez Martina.

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon
slideshow

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon

Fort McCoy made an appeal on social media on Sunday, Sept. 5 for gently used clothing.

Oak Leaf Trail, Milwaukee dog park receive grants

Grants for Milwaukee parks and trails are coming from the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.