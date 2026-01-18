article

Waukesha County prosecutors accuse a woman of repeatedly threatening to shoot an officer in the face earlier this month, and it's far from her first run-in with the law.

In court:

Court records show 38-year-old Ashley Corbin is charged with threatening to harm the officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $5,000 on Thursday.

Officer threatened

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, New Berlin police were called to a dispute on Jan. 13. It was reported that Corbin was "drinking and acting belligerent." She was out on probation at the time and was not supposed to be drinking.

Officers were let into a home and asked Corbin if she would speak with them, and she agreed. Court filings said Corbin's speech was slurred, she could "barely speak," and she was swaying and stumbling as she walked. She denied she had been drinking and said her slurred speech was because she was taking medication.

Prosecutors said police asked Corbin if she would be willing to take a breath test to prove she hadn't been drinking, and she declined. An officer then stepped outside to contact the probation and parole office about Corbin. When the officer returned, Corbin had grown "increasingly agitated."

When an officer tried to take Corbin into custody on a probation and parole hold, court filings said Corbin screamed at the officer and he could smell alcohol. She would not let officers take her outside and tried to pull away as they tried to move. She was eventually taken to a squad.

Once at the Waukesha County Jail, prosecutors said Corbin began to threaten a uniformed officer. Corbin yelled at the officer to "take off his ‘turban’ and leave the country." She continued to make "multiple Islamaphobic comments" toward the officer during the booking process.

The complaint said Corbin then told the officer, "I'll shoot you right in your f****** face," and "watch your f****** back." She also called the officer a "dumb f****** Taliban a** b****" and continued to repeatedly threaten to harm and shoot the officer, at one point adding "that ain't a threat, that's a promise."

When an officer advised Corbin that she was being charged with threats to law enforcement, court filings said she took a "short pause" before stating, "I don't make threats," and, "I'm going to bond out tomorrow and I'm going to shoot you in your f****** face b****, and your children." She claimed she had millions of dollars in her bank account.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections records indicate Corbin had been released from prison on extended supervision three weeks earlier.

Prior offenses

Dig deeper:

Court records show Corbin has a criminal history dating back to 2005 that includes convictions for operating while intoxicated, fleeing police, obstructing officers and disorderly conduct. FOX6 News previously reported on two cases involving Corbin.

In December 2023, she was accused of "swatting" in Brookfield. She pleaded no contest to falsely reporting an emergency the following June and was sentenced to two years of probation. As a condition of her probation, she was ordered to maintain "absolute sobriety."

Corbin was accused of fleeing police while drunk in 2016. She later pleaded guilty to fleeing and OWI and was sentenced to prison in May 2017.