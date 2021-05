Recognize this truck?

The Waukesha Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure to an 11-year-old female on the south side of Waukesha on May 12, 2021.

This white SUV has a distinct dark-colored driver's side rear passenger door and dark rear(back) door.

If you have information to share, please contact: Steven Guth, Detective of Sensitive Crimes at 414-524-3785, sguth@waukesha-wi.gov