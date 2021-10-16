Dogs land in Waukesha; hurricane impacted Louisiana shelters

A special flight from Louisiana landed at the Waukesha County Airport on Saturday morning, Oct. 15 – dozens of furry passengers in need of forever homes.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) welcomed 35 dogs and puppies from Louisiana shelters impacted by Hurricane Ida.

"The animals that are in the shelters down there who are already available for adoption are moved out of the shelter to make space, so those particular shelter facilities can act as emergency rescue and safe keep facilities," said Jennifer Smieja with HAWS.

The dogs were already available for adoption, but the move to Waukesha helps Louisiana shelters concentrate on emergency aid and reuniting pets lost during the storm with their owners.

"These types of rescues are so much more meaningful because we are helping an area that is dealing with so much pain and trauma," Smieja said. "They just need somebody to step in and say, ‘We’ve got this for you.’"

HAWS welcomes dogs from Louisiana shelters

HAWS employees said the dogs have a better chance of finding a forever home in Wisconsin, as the people dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane are in recovery mode – not necessarily looking to adopt.

After a long flight to the Midwest, a warm fuzzy welcome awaited them.

"Give them baths, give them snuggles, give them some treats, a good healthy lunch and just to comfort them," said Smieja.

HAWS is asking for towel or blanket donations for the dogs. They are scheduled to be up for adoption as early as next week.