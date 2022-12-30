Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident

article

Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29.

Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage.

Everyone in the home got out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The Salvation Army is assisting the resident with temporary housing.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.