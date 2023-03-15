Waukesha Hadfield electrical fire leads to early dismissal

article

An electrical fire in a hand dryer in a restroom at Waukesha's Hadfield Elementary School led to early dismissal Wednesday, March 15.

School leaders said the kids and staff quickly evacuated, and the building was cleared by the fire department.

However, the decision was made to dismiss students early due to concerns about the smell of smoke.

"The Hadfield Principals and staff members have been amazing and would make all of you proud with the way they kept kids and each other safe," school leaders said in a statement. "Our custodial/maintenance leadership and crew have also been outstanding and are always up to any challenge. The Hadfield parents have been super flexible and understanding as well and the Fire Department leadership and staff are always strong partners."

According to a statement from school leaders, more air quality testing was planned for Wednesday and Thursday, but they "anticipate being able to have school at Hadfield" on Thursday.