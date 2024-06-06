Waukesha Habitat for Humanity honoring volunteer at gala

Habitat for Humanity is hard at work building an entire neighborhood in Waukesha, but they can’t do it without volunteers.

One man, Warren Widicus, is drilling that message home more than most.

Widicus started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha and Jefferson Counties a decade ago after he retired from his corporate leadership job at Taco Bell.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m here every Tuesday, Thursday, most Wednesday," he said. "Some Saturday’s."

Warren Widicus

He said he’s helped build more than 30 homes so far. Now he helps train inexperienced volunteers who come to construction sites.

"I knew nothing about carpentry," Widicus said. "And here I am building houses."

Habitat for Humanity will recognize Widicus next week as the organization’s Volunteer of the Year.

"His patience in working with volunteer groups, the amount of energy and time he invests in the organization, and really his heart for our mission," said Erin Balderas, Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer and marketing manager. "You can’t compare to anything else."

Crews are hard at work building an entire neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield in Waukesha.

The Domenica Park project will be home to 20 families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to be homeowners.

Widicus meets and helps the future owners build their owns – each one has a special story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The family next door has a child in a wheelchair," Widicus said. "It’s a special design of a house specific to wheelchairs."

Warren Widicus

He said the real honor of being Volunteer of the Year has been helping 36 families realize their dreams.

"How much better can this be? You get to help somebody else building a home," he said. "You get to be around great people."

Widicus will be honored Friday, June 14 during Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha and Jefferson Counties’ Dreambuilders Gala. The event will take place at the Dominica Park site.

Attendees will get a chance to tour some of the homes and hear directly from families impacted.

Tickets are still available until noon on Friday, June 7.