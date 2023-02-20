Waukesha fatal wrong-way crash on STH 16; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on eastbound State Highway 16 in Waukesha.

Police said several witnesses saw one vehicle enter the eastbound lanes of State Highway 16 from State Highway 83 going westbound the wrong way around 2:30 p.m. The vehicle collided with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle is a 47-year-old woman from Sullivan, WI. She was taken to Aurora Summit Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The victim is Brooklyn Gridley from Dousman, WI. Police said extrication was required to get her out of the vehicle. Gridley was taken to Aurora Summit Medical Center using the Flight for Life helicopter, where she later died from her injuries from the crash.

No criminal charges have been issued at this time.