Waukesha fatal motorcycle crash was 2nd Sunday at busy intersection

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash at a busy Waukesha intersection Sunday evening, Oct. 17. Neighbors say that wasn't the only crash that happened there that day.

According to neighbors, there was another wreck at Highway 164 and Racine Avenue about an hour earlier. Just as police wrapped up that scene, three vehicles and a motorcycle crashed.

"Accidents all the time," said Phil Brylow, neighbor.

It's a busy intersection that often has cars speeding by. On Sunday evening at Highway 164 and Racine Avenue, traffic came to a screeching halt.

"All of a sudden, I hear a big bang, and I turn around and I look, and there’s a big explosion behind me flames going up and hear another quick bang, bang," said Brylow.

Brylow filmed the scene from the parking lot of his condo complex.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Everyone that was on the scene helped out the best they could for the poor gentleman that was on that motorcycle," said Brylow.

According to Waukesha police, a Ford F-150 hit a motorcycle and then a Dodge Durango. A Toyota Sienna then struck the Ford. The crash took the life of the motorcyclist who friends said "had an infectious personality...always making someone smile."

The frustrating part for neighbors is that this was the second crash here that day.

"It happened again," said Brylow. "I couldn’t believe it. You hear brakes squealing and that type of thing on a regular basis."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brylow would like to see changes to the road so tragedies like this don't happen here again.

"It’s kind of the point where you go, it’s got to stop," said Brylow. "It really has to stop."

Police say good Samaritans helped that motorcyclist until first responders arrived. Unfortunately, he did pass away. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim.