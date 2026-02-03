Waukesha drive-by shooting; 19-year-old accused of targeting ex

The Brief A 19-year-old Waukesha man faces felony charges for a drive-by shooting targeting his ex-girlfriend. The group allegedly tracked the victims via Snapchat before firing both a real handgun and a BB gun. Police used automated license plate readers to track the suspect's truck, leading to his arrest the following day.



A 19-year-old Waukesha man is charged after a late-night drive-by shooting that unfolded on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Drive-by shooting in Waukesha

What we know:

Prosecutors charged Kaden Hoefler with two counts of recklessly endangering safety. They said one of the victims is his ex-girlfriend.

Police said two other suspects, who have not been charged at this point, were in Hoefler's truck during the drive-by shooting.

Shooting investigation near Wisconsin and Maple, Waukesha

Court records show Hoefler told police he was at a party in Milwaukee early that Thursday night. He said one of the suspects was watching one of the victim's Snapchat. That suspect proposed coming to Waukesha to mess with the victims.

Hoefler told police he rode in the passenger seat, while his friend drove all three of them to the victim's locations near Wisconsin and Maple.

Prosecutors said Hoefler told police the driver shot a real gun into the window, and he shot a BB gun. They drove back to Hoefler's truck. That was also caught on video circling the block during the shooting.

The next day, police used Flock cameras to track Hoefler's truck and arrested him.

Neighbors' accounts

What they're saying:

"I heard the gunshots and then I heard the acceleration of a vehicle drive away drive away quick - now that's twice," said Tristan Kapsos, a neighbor.

Shooting investigation near Wisconsin and Maple, Waukesha

"It is worrisome, because this is a pretty family-oriented area," said Chloe Reece, a neighbor.

What's next:

FOX6 News checked and as of now, the two other uncharged suspects are not listed in the Waukesha County Jail.