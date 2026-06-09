The Brief A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was arrested for OWI with guns in his vehicle. Prosecutors said he was driving the wrong way on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee. The deputy admitted he'd been drinking, according to court filings, said breath tests confirmed he was over the legal limit.



A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was arrested for operating while intoxicated with guns in his vehicle last month, according to court filings FOX6 News obtained Tuesday.

In court

In court:

Waukesha County prosecutors charged 34-year-old Daniel Matuszak with one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He's accused of first-offense OWI in a separate case, court records show.

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Matuszak was released on a $400 signature bond after making an initial court appearance on May 12. He is due back in court on June 24.

Daniel Matuszak

Deputy arrested

The backstory:

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 11. A criminal complaint said a deputy was on patrol in Pewaukee when a vehicle started driving the wrong way on Capitol Drive. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens, and the driver pulled over near Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive – still facing west in the eastbound lanes.

The deputy observed a "moderate odor of consumed intoxicants" coming from the vehicle. The driver, identified in court filings as Matuszak, admitted he'd been drinking and said he had guns in the vehicle. The Waukesha Police Department was then called to assist with the investigation.

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A Waukesha officer ran Matuszak through field sobriety tests. The complaint said two breath tests showed Matuszak was over the legal limit to operate a vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said a search of Matuszak's vehicle uncovered a handgun, which was within arm's reach of the driver's seat, and two rifles.

Sheriff's statement

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said:

"The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is aware of the arrest of one of our deputy sheriffs for Operating While Intoxicated and Carrying a Firearm While Intoxicated. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and internal investigation. The Sheriff's Office holds its members to high professional and ethical standards. As this matter remains under investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

"We do not have a mugshot on file of Deputy Matuszak as he was booked at the City of Waukesha Police Department.

"He has worked for Waukesha County since 2022."