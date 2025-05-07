Waukesha death investigation; Nikita Casap pleads not guilty to charges

The Brief A teen charged in the deaths of his mom and stepfather appeared in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, May 7 and pleaded not guilty to charges against him. Nikita Casap's mom and stepfather found dead in their village of Waukesha home in February. Casap was later arrested in Kansas.



Nikita Casap, the teen charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather in the Village of Waukesha, appeared in court on Wednesday, May 7 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Nikita Casap

New charge against Casap

What we know:

Casap is charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

Hiding a corpse (two counts)

Theft-movable property >$10,000-$100,000

Theft-movable property-special facts

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Misappropriate ID info-obtain money (two counts)

With his new defense attorney by his side, Casap learned of a new charge on Wednesday – intimidation of a witness.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said the new charge stems from what Casap's classmate at Waukesha West High School told police. The student said Casap added her on Snapchat prior to the death of his parents. The girl said Casap sent her "gore edits," which she explained were flashing sequences of war and horror set to Russian music.

The girl said Casap told her how he wanted to die by suicide and that despite a "happy childhood," he was planning to kill his parents. Casap allegedly told the girl, if anyone ever found out what he said to her, "it wouldn't end well."

Nikita Casap

WARNING : Details of this report may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Welfare check leads to discovery

The backstory:

Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana, were found shot and severely decomposed dead in their home on Feb. 28.

Family photo: Nikita Casap, Tatiana Casap, Donald Mayer

Investigators said Casap killed them two weeks earlier and hid their bodies under pillows and blankets.

Law enforcement scene near Cider Hills and Heather, Waukesha

Casap was arrested driving his parents' SUV in rural Kansas. Police said he drove around the country with the family dog – and was found with cash, jewelry and a gun.

Federal investigators said Casap plotted to assassinate President Trump. The FBI believes Casap wanted his parents' money to "start a political revolution in the United States" and "save the white race."

What's next:

Casap is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Aug. 18. The court did not want to pursue a trial date at this point.

Nikita Casap