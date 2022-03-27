Waukesha County Wedding Rummage Sale connects newlyweds, brides-to-be

Wedding season is right around the corner, and some couples kicked off the season with the annual Wedding Rummage Sale at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

"We had been storing a lot of it because we had been making it, and then we had to wait, so it was sitting for quite a long time," said Rachel Helsdingen.

Helsdingen considers herself a "COVID bride."

"We were going to get married in October 2020, but then COVID came, so we had a small, intimate wedding with just our closest family and then we pushed our wedding this past year of October 2021," said Helsdingen.

Months after her dream wedding, she looked to pass on her homemade décor from her big day to the next bride-to-be at the Wedding Rummage Sale.

"That’s the best case scenario – that someone gets to use this stuff we put our heart and soul into, and they can use it again and someone can love it just as much as we loved it," said Helsdingen.

The event featured dozens of brides are looking to sell items from their weddings and hundreds more on hand to shop.

"Linens and table runners, centerpieces of all different styles, from rustic, to boho, to modern and industrial," said Whitney Shneyder, organizer.

"We just came to find things that speak to us that might work and just roll with it," said April Neils, bride-to-be. "It’s a scavenger hunt."

"You kind of have an idea when you’re a little girl of what you envision your wedding day to be like, but stuff like this just gives you ideas of what other brides have done," said Sarah Higgins, bride-to-be.

The annual sale gives former and future brides the opportunity to lift each other up during what’s sometimes a stressful season.

"Weddings should be fun, and I know that is counterintuitive at times because of course you’re going to have stress, but take a step back and remember why you’re doing this," said Shneyder.

"Enjoy the wedding planning process," said Helsdingen. "You only get to do it once, so enjoy every second of it."