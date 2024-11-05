The traditional Republican path to victory in Wisconsin is to run up the score in the "WOW" counties – Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha – that surround Milwaukee.

The reliably red Waukesha County is projected to deliver victories across the ballot for Republicans. But a closer look at the Waukesha County numbers tells another side to the story.

With 94% of the vote in as of approximately 10:10 p.m., Donald Trump underperformed what he pulled in the 2016 and 2020 races. Kamala Harris delivered the highest turnout for Democrats since at least 1992 – besting presidential winners Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman said absentee turnout was about 60%; poll workers here had those ballots counted before the polls closed at 8 p.m. For comparison, 70% voted absentee during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

When all is said and done, Wartman said she expects about 97% total Waukesha County voter turnout for this election.

Carroll University is trying to boost turnout with its "Democracy Day" on campus. Leaders canceled classes on Tuesday morning and afternoon to give students time to vote. FOX6 News spoke to a couple of students who voted for the first time.

Voters in line in Waukesha on Nov. 5

"I had the opportunity to go home today. I said no," said Casey Butler, who registered to vote in Waukesha instead of voting absentee in Illinois, which she considers home. "I voted here with my teammates and friends."

"I think that Carroll in particular really pushed you to vote, and it helped people to go vote," said Madeline Maar.

Poll workers told FOX6 News there was a line out the door at the Carroll University polling location on Tuesday morning. It was so busy, some people waited more than an hour to vote.