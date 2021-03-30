Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Technical College campuses to open in August

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) leaders announced on Tuesday, March 30 that they plan to fully reopen the main Pewaukee and Waukesha campuses on Aug. 2, with the fall semester beginning Aug. 16.

As part of the fall reset, WCTC is looking forward to welcoming back students with in-person classes and labs at pre-COVID-19 levels, business hours returning to normal and support services being available in person. Prior to the virus outbreak, courses were offered in online, in-person and hybrid options and have been continuing in that manner.

WCTC President Rich Barnhouse issued the following statement on the return-to-campus plan:

"What we do know is this is not March 2020 … when we had no control over the virus. We are not at the same level of concern as a year ago. Very soon, in Waukesha County, most people who want a vaccine will be able to receive a vaccine. We’re building a plan for return based on today and moving forward toward August."

