Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4.

The experience may have been the greatest gift.

Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox know a thing or two about presents.

"Liv's gonna like this, and I know it," said Magnum.

On Sunday morning, three weeks from Christmas, there was no place they would have rather been than in and out of the aisle at Meijer, shopping with a sheriff.

"They talked about it for like, the whole weekend," said Sadie, their mom.

The boys joined a dozen other kids for the annual event in Pewaukee. Deputies, corrections officers and other personnel led the way while the kids picked presents, and the gifts didn't stop there.

"To see the joy on the kids’ faces as we go around…they get to shop," said Aaron Bogie, Waukesha County sheriff’s captain. "They get to pick gifts for their families and for themselves."

While $125 may not have gone as far as it used to, the experience with a positive role model sure did.

"Our community supports us," said Bogie. "This is a way that we can give back."

"I think that’s the biggest thing, you know?" said Sadie. "No matter where it comes from and how it gets to you, and just to give that back."

Meijer pitched in for their part, too, picking up the tab for all 14 kids during the event.