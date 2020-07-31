Waukesha County Sheriff's Department will not be investigating, responding to mask violations

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 31 announced that they will not be investigating or responding to reports of individuals violating the statewide mask mandate.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the following in a press release:

"As Sheriff, I must prioritize the use of law enforcement resources and I am not inclined to use our finite resources on what is essentially a public health responsibility. This decision is also consistent with the great majority of police agencies in Waukesha County. Questions about enforcement for communities served by local police departments should be directed to those specific agencies.

This position does not preclude law enforcement from the necessity to respond and investigate other crimes or violations that may develop, or have initiated, from a mask violation - examples of this could be disorderly conduct, trespassing, CDTP, etc."