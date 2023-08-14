Waukesha County sheriff squad crash; vehicle hydroplaned

article

Two Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital Monday, Aug. 14 following a crash on I-94 near County T. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the squad was traveling eastbound on I-94 when a second vehicle hydroplaned and hit the squad.

The driver of striking vehicle was not injured.

Both deputies in the squad were transported to hospital for minor injuries.