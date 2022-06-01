Racine woman arrested for OWI with 3 children in vehicle
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested late on Tuesday, May 31 a 30-year-old Racine woman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence third offense – with three children in the vehicle.
A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region stopped the vehicle for speeding on I-94 in Waukesha County west of Pewaukee Road.
A news release says the Racine woman displayed signs of impairment – and following standardized field sobriety tests, she was arrested.
Officials said the driver refused evidentiary chemical testing, but submitted to a blood draw after a warrant was obtained. She was then booked into the Waukesha County Jail without incident.
Citations were also issued for speeding, operating after revocation, and an ignition interlock device violation.