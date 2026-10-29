Milwaukee Brewers attire allowed in Waukesha County courtrooms

The Brief Brewers gear is officially courtroom-approved in Waukesha County. Presiding Judge Michael P. Maxwell announced supporters can wear Brewers attire in court through the end of the victory parade. The World Series parade is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m.



Following the team's historic victory, Waukesha County Presiding Judge Michael P. Maxwell—in consultation with the Chief Judge and Clerk of Court—has issued an order allowing individuals to wear Milwaukee Brewers attire in county courtrooms through the end of the official victory parade.

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first-ever World Series title in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Rays on Wednesday night to claim Major League Baseball's ultimate prize.

Waukesha County Judges Jack Pitzo, Michael Maxwell and Jennifer Dorow wear Brewers apparel in court after World Series win

Judge Maxwell statement

What they're saying:

"While every day our courts deal with very serious issues, like child custody disputes and holding criminals accountable, the last few weeks have seen Brewer fever in many off the record conversations between lawyers, parties and court staff," Maxwell stated. "We thought that this could be one small way we could recognize this historic achievement by the Milwaukee Brewers organization and let folks in the court system participate in celebrating with all Wisconsin," he added.

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Judge Maxwell was named Presiding Judge of Waukesha County earlier this year. "He has served on the Waukesha County Circuit Court bench since his initial election in 2015 and subsequent re-election in 2021.

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Brewers World Series parade

The Details:

To celebrate their historic title, the Brewers announced the 'Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration' set for Friday, Oct. 30. The event will feature a parade down Milwaukee’s historic Wisconsin Avenue, followed by a championship rally and fan festival honoring the 2026 World Series champions.

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The championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 4th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue and proceed through downtown Milwaukee before concluding at Maier Festival Park, where a rally will take place throughout the grounds. Admission to the general Maier Festival Park grounds will be free to all fans until capacity is reached.

FOX6 coverage of the World Series win