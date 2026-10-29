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Milwaukee Brewers attire allowed in Waukesha County courtrooms

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 29, 2026 10:58 AM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 10:58 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Brewers gear is officially courtroom-approved in Waukesha County.
    • Presiding Judge Michael P. Maxwell announced supporters can wear Brewers attire in court through the end of the victory parade.
    • The World Series parade is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m.

WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - Following the team's historic victory, Waukesha County Presiding Judge Michael P. Maxwell—in consultation with the Chief Judge and Clerk of Court—has issued an order allowing individuals to wear Milwaukee Brewers attire in county courtrooms through the end of the official victory parade.

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first-ever World Series title in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Rays on Wednesday night to claim Major League Baseball's ultimate prize.

Waukesha County Judges Jack Pitzo, Michael Maxwell and Jennifer Dorow wear Brewers apparel in court after World Series win

Judge Maxwell statement

What they're saying:

"While every day our courts deal with very serious issues, like child custody disputes and holding criminals accountable, the last few weeks have seen Brewer fever in many off the record conversations between lawyers, parties and court staff," Maxwell stated. "We thought that this could be one small way we could recognize this historic achievement by the Milwaukee Brewers organization and let folks in the court system participate in celebrating with all Wisconsin," he added.

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World Series: Brewers gear, where to get it
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World Series: Brewers gear, where to get it

The Milwaukee Brewers won their first ever World Series in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans can celebrate with gear from the official Brewers shop.

Judge Maxwell was named Presiding Judge of Waukesha County earlier this year. "He has served on the Waukesha County Circuit Court bench since his initial election in 2015 and subsequent re-election in 2021.

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Brewers World Series parade

The Details:

To celebrate their historic title, the Brewers announced the 'Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration' set for Friday, Oct. 30. The event will feature a parade down Milwaukee’s historic Wisconsin Avenue, followed by a championship rally and fan festival honoring the 2026 World Series champions.

Related

Brewers World Series parade: Everything fans need to know
article

Brewers World Series parade: Everything fans need to know

After an amazing World Series win by the Milwaukee Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays, the celebration ramps up with the city of Milwaukee holding a parade to honor the team's first World Series title. That parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 30.

The championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 4th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue and proceed through downtown Milwaukee before concluding at Maier Festival Park, where a rally will take place throughout the grounds. Admission to the general Maier Festival Park grounds will be free to all fans until capacity is reached.

FOX6 coverage of the World Series win

Brewers fans in Florida celebrate first World Series title in franchise history
Brewers fans in Florida celebrate first World Series title in franchise history

Brewers fans in Florida celebrate first World Series title in franchise history

The World Series party reached Florida! FOX6's Ashley Sears caught up with excited Brewers fans celebrating the franchise's historic first championship.

Brewers fans return to Milwaukee from Tampa ahead of Championship Parade
Brewers fans return to Milwaukee from Tampa ahead of Championship Parade

Brewers fans return to Milwaukee from Tampa ahead of Championship Parade

Fans who made the trip to Tampa to watch the Brew Crew win in person are flying back to Milwaukee this morning—just in time for tomorrow's parade. FOX6's Stephanie Quirk is live at the airport talking with fans as they arrive.

Milwaukee Brewers fans line up at Team Store for World Series gear
Milwaukee Brewers fans line up at Team Store for World Series gear

Milwaukee Brewers fans line up at Team Store for World Series gear

Fans flock to Brewers Team Store for World Series championship gear on Thursday morning. 

Brewers fans celebrate World Series win in Florida
Brewers fans celebrate World Series win in Florida

Brewers fans celebrate World Series win in Florida

Celebrations stretched across the country, with fans dancing all night in Central Florida after the Crew defeated the Rays. FOX6's Ashley Sears was right in the middle of the excitement.

Brewers fans stick to wearing their lucky jerseys game after game
Brewers fans stick to wearing their lucky jerseys game after game

Brewers fans stick to wearing their lucky jerseys game after game

While upgrading to new gear might seem like a no-brainer for many Brewers fans, some have stubbornly worn the exact same clothes or jerseys since the series began—terrified that a single wash cycle will ruin the Brewers' good luck.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Waukesha County Presiding Judge Michael P. Maxwell, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Major League Baseball official website.

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